Woman arrested after kids found in filthy Clay County home

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A former Green Cove Springs woman is charged with child neglect after she left three children at a home filled with trash, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Susan Grace Starr, 50, turned herself in at the Clay County jail Tuesday to face charges. Court records show Starr, who now lives in St. Marys, was released after posting $4,000 bond.

The charges stem from a welfare check at a Green Cove Springs home in July 2017, during which deputies found three children were left for days inside a filthy residence.

According to a copy of Starr's arrest warrant, deputies who visited the home July 22, 2017 found three children in the care of another person, whose name was redacted from the document.

The person, described as a friend of Starr's, told deputies Starr had not been home since July 18. Two of the minors present had the same response when asked how long Starr had been gone.

A deputy who entered the home noted in his report that the residence was filled with trash. The warrant stated there was trash in the living room and a black sheet covering a bedroom doorway.

Inside Starr's bedroom, the deputy also found trash and food blanketing the floor, along with drug paraphernalia on a bedside table, according to the warrant.

Deputies reached Starr by phone July 23, but she never showed up for an interview with authorities. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.