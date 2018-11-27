Woman gave insulin to child not diagnosed with diabetes, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A woman was arrested and charged with abuse and neglect after she gave insulin to a child who was not diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took Elizabeth Marie Hodson, 40, into custody Monday evening. She was arrested at her home in Keystone Heights.

According to the arrest report, Hodson, who is employed at a Taco Bell, enrolled the child at a Clay County public school on Aug. 16. She paid a visit to the school nurse, however, what they discussed was redacted from the report.

A day later, the report said, the child began sporadically attending school, though it’s unknown why. The report noted there was never any medical documentation provided to school staff.

Hodson was charged with child abuse by obtaining and administering prescription insulin to the child, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was also charged with neglect by failing to contact the child’s doctor after it was recommended the child seek medical services.

Records show Hodson was taken to jail where she was held on no bond. Her relationship with the child was unclear.

