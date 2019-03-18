Woman gets prison in death of Middleburg baseball standout

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Clay County woman was sentenced Monday to prison time for her role in setting up a robbery that led to the murder of a Middleburg High School baseball standout.

Alexandra Grace Schreffler, 24, received 15 years in prison with credit for 982 days served after pleading guilty to a count of armed robbery, according to Clay County court records.

Schreffler is one of four co-defendants in the 2016 shooting death of 18-year-old Kolton Shearer. She invited Shearer to a party at a co-defendant’s home, but in reality, the group planned to rob him.

Shearer was shot during the robbery and later died of his injuries. One of his friends, David Levo, was also wounded by gunfire, but he survived.

Co-defendants Taurean Johnson, 31, and Ozell McNabb, Jr., 25, received 30- and 26-year prison sentences last month after pleading guilty to second-degree murder charges in the case.

A fourth co-defendant, 23-year-old Jordan Coleman, is currently serving a 25-year prison term after he pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and armed robbery, court records show.

