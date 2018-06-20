Woman pleads guilty to armed robbery in Middleburg teen's murder

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - One of four suspects charged in the 2016 shooting death of an 18-year-old Middleburg High School baseball standout entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Clay County court.

Alexandra Schreffler pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and agreed to testify truthfully in any trials that result from the case.

Previous Story

She faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

The other three defendants are awaiting trial.

In March, Schreffler, Jordan Coleman, Ozell McNabb and Taurean Johnson were indicted on first-degree murder charges in the killing of Kolton Shearer, who was fatally shot during a July 2016 robbery in Clay County. The robbery and shooting took place during a marijuana deal.

As part of her guilty plea, the murder charge against Schreffler was dropped.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.