Women arrested after boy abused, left tied to furniture, officers say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Two women were arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect after it was discovered a 13-year-old boy had numerous injuries to his body, according to the Orange Park Police Department.

Wanda Cummings, 62, and Waniecia Cummings, 34, were both jailed on $500,000 bond, records show.

According to an arrest report, the boy was malnourished and covered in filth. He had 55 documented injuries including scars, bruises, cuts, gashes and burn marks on his body and required emergency surgery.

The boy told police that Wanda Cummings put him into a tight box and kept him there for an extended period of time where he was forced to urinate on himself. Police said the boy had also been tied to furniture for several days and locked inside a laundry room where he was restrained with zip-ties and tape.

A background check on Wanda Cummings shows she was arrested in 2012 for child abuse, but she was never convicted after completing a diversion program.

The Department of Children and Families confirmed that the boy and other children who were in the home have been removed. They are now in the care of other relatives.

Child abuse can be reported to Florida's 24 hour hotline: 1-800-962-2873.

Both women were also charged with animal abuse. According to investigators, they left two pit bull mixes tethered to a fence with a chain measuring four feet.

The two dogs were malnourished and infested with fleas, ticks and worms, deputies said. Their drinking water was dirty and they had no food.

The animals have been removed from the home.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.