Wynonna Judd to perform at Orange Park Freedom Fest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Enjoy a weekend of family fun at the 2019 Orange Park Freedom Fest!

The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 29, starting at 5 p.m. to honor our local military and first responders.

Wynonna and the Big Noise will perform and there will be bounce houses, a rock wall and games for the kids.

Food trucks, vendors and a beer tent will also be at the event.

Concerts and fireworks are free to watch. The festivities will be held at the Orange Park Mall

Kids Zone will be pay to play:

$7 Wristband - Unlimited Inflatables

$5 - 1 Rock Climbing Wall Ticket

$5 - 1 Jousting Ticket

$12 Wristband - Unlimited Inflatables + 1 Rock Wall Ticket & 1 Jousting Ticket

Click here for more information.

Location: Orange Park Mall -- 1910 Wells Road #Ste 1096A Orange Park, FL 32073

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.