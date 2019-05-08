You can help name new Clay County VA Clinic

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - You can help decide the name of the new Clay County Veterans Affairs Clinic before it opens in 2020.

The Clay County Supervisor of Elections said name suggestions were submitted by Clay County residents and then narrowed down to five potential names.

Now, it’s time for you to choose one of them. Here's how to vote:

Call any of U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho’s offices or the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-269-6350 to receive your personal Voter ID number. Login at https://bit.ly/2DOnnqT and enter in your Voter ID number. Select your Clay County Hero and let your voice be heard.

Voting, which started Wednesday and will continue through May 30, is open to any resident of Florida's 3rd congressional district, which Yoho represents.

For more information, visit www.ClayElections.com or call 904-269-6350.

