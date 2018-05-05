Young otter thrives after being rescued from Orange Park garage

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An otter that took refuge in a garage in Orange Park is in good health Clay Humane veterinarian Kali Gennette told the Florida Times-Union on Friday.

The otter showed up in the garage of an Orange Park home on April 4.

The otter, nicknamed Daisy, was dehydrated and undernourished when discovered in the garage. She perked up after getting fluids and a diluted formula.

Daisy was transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast Florida. She could be released back into the wild in 10 months.

