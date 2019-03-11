Coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard

BRISTOL, Fla. - A high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted Sunday afternoon while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida baseball field to replace one that had been destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Liberty County School Board member Kyle Peddle told the Tallahassee Democrat that Coach Corey Crum and a few baseball players and parents were putting up the scoreboard. He said Crum was in "some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line."

Peddle, whose son is also on the team, said Crum's wife Shana came to her husband's aid and was also electrocuted. The couple's son Chase was also injured.

"This is a tragic event which has rocked our community to its core. We ask for prayers and respect for the family, students and parents involved," the Liberty County Sheriff's officials posted on Facebook.

Students who were present at the time were bused to the high school gym where grief counselors were made available. The School Board is providing grief counseling to students at all Liberty County schools Monday, and additional school resource deputies and victim advocates would be at the high school as long as needed.

