Coalition seeks to expand ‘restorative justice'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Citing drops in criminal recidivism and increases in victim satisfaction rates, a coalition of churches and other organizations gathered in Tallahassee Monday, pushing what they call “restorative justice” as an alternative to a more-punitive criminal justice system.

Dan Kahn with the Florida Restorative Justice Association said having people make amends for their wrongs works better than simply forcing them to do time in jail.

“You feel more of a sense of connection to community, more of a sense of accountability,” Khan told reporters during a press conference. “You have more of a sense of the impacts of your actions and that what you do matters, for better or for worse.”

Supporters hope for legislative support as well, saying the plan saves taxpayer money while helping people avoid being marked as criminals for the rest of their lives.

Restorative justice relies on accountability and reparations by those who have committed crimes, while working to make reintegration into society easier for people who have been incarcerated.

Several Florida communities currently use diversion programs, especially for young and first-time non-violent offenders.

The coalition hopes to triple the number of communities using restorative justice over the next two years.

News Service of Florida