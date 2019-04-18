Coast Guard offloads $62M of pot & cocaine in South Florida

MIAMI - It was a big haul for the Coast Guard Cutter Bear.

Roughly 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,660 pounds of cocaine was offloaded at Port Everglades on Thursday.

The drugs, seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, are said to be worth more than $62 million.

The drugs were intercepted off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America and represent five separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions by the U.S. Coast Guard, a report said.

"I could not be prouder of this crew's accomplishments, and of the entire interagency and allied team that continue to stand the watch in an effort to stem the efforts of smugglers that seek to destabilize the Western hemisphere while they line their pockets," said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Cutter Bear.

"It is through successful interdictions, such as the ones we are offloading today, that impact these criminal organizations, regardless of the product they are smuggling. It is certainly a team effort with contributions by our Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations partners, Department of Defense, and other DHS partners that make today's offload possible."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.