Coast Guard rescues 2 pontoon boaters stranded near Ponce Inlet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were rescued Sunday morning after their pontoon boat became stuck on Disappearing Island near Ponce Inlet, just south of Daytona Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center received a call at 4 a.m. from the operator of a 19-foot pontoon boat, saying he had been stranded for seven hours after beaching his boat.

Officials said a Coast Guard crew launched at 4:30 a.m. to help the boaters and then took them back to a Coast Guard station, where they were met by family members.

No injuries were reported.



