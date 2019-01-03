Motorcyclist dead in Columbia County crash, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near U.S. Highway 27 and Southwest Junction Road at about 2:57 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, Lincoln Olson, 83, was heading west on U.S. Highway 27. While traveling around a left-hand curve, the motorcycle drifted off the roadway and overturned.

Investigators said Olson was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

