3 charged after man killed, body dumped near Fort White

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are facing murder charges and a woman has been charged as an accomplice after a 29-year-old was killed last week and his body was dumped along a road near Fort White, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A couple walking their dog found the body of Steven McGee last Monday in a wooded area along Old Spanish Road near the Columbia-Suwannee county line.

By Friday, deputies had tracked down two of the people they believe were responsible for McGee's death and dumping his body.

Dashan Ricardo Lewis, 42, and Danielle Katherine Cianelli, 22, both of Lake City, were arrested and are being held without bond.

Lewis was charged with premeditated first-degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful storage or transport of human remains, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Cianelli was charged with accessory after the fact to premeditated first-degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful storage or transport of human remains.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that led to these arrests,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said Friday. “Detectives worked tirelessly around the clock to remove these dangerous suspects from our community and to provide much-needed closure and comfort to the victim’s family. We know nothing can take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we strive to give every victim’s family the answers they deserve.”

The Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that a third arrest had been made in the case after U.S. marshals helped track Cody Bartosek, 28, to a Super 8 motel off State Road 47 in Lake City.

Bartosek was arrested on a warrant for premeditated murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with and destroying evidence, and mishandling of human remains. He is also being held without bond in the Columbia County Detention Facility.

“We are extremely grateful to the U.S Marshals Service for their continued assistance,” Hunter said. “Our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief as all the suspects are in custody and they will now face justice.”

