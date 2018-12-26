'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Columbia County double shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man sought in connection with a Columbia County double shooting.

Eddie James Murphy, 25, is suspected of carrying out a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Ziegler Terrace that sent two people to the hospital, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victims' conditions were not immediately clear on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office warned citizens against approaching Murphy if they spot him, saying he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Murphy, who has multiple addresses listed in Columbia and Suwannee counties, may be traveling in a silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata, deputies said.

Anyone with details on Murphy's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities by dialing (386) 758-1095 or Crime Stoppers at (386) 754-7099.

