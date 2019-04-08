Body discovered in wooded area near Fort White

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man was found Monday in a wooded area near the Columbia-Suwannee county line, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded just before noon to the area off Old Spanish Road near Fort White, where a person who was taking a walk discovered the body and called the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

"This person was taking a walk and found a body lying in the wooded area next to the road, so they called Suwannee County, believing it was in Suwanee County. They respond. They secured the area. They realized it was in our county and then they called us," said Sgt. Murray Smith, with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Smith told News4Jax the body showed signs of trauma, so the case will be investigated as a homicide.

As of late Monday afternoon, the body had not yet been identified. Deputies said the man's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Jacksonville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation continues.

