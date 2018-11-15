Burglaries at dance, yoga studios might be related, Lake City deputies say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Smash-and-grab burglaries were reported at three studios in Lake City where parents bring their children for after school activities, and deputies said they might be related.

The first crime was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lake City Dance Arts, a dance school. Another happened at Bard Gymnastics, and a third was reported at a yoga studio.

"It was very brazen," Laurie Schmidt, the owner of Lake City Dance Arts said about the burglary there. "They weren't worried about anybody seeing them."

Despite having a well-lit area outside, the burglars got away with a designer handbag and wallet.

About two hours later, another break-in was reported eight miles away at Bard Gymnastics.

"Out here and everything, you think you're pretty safe," said Denise Kirby, director of Bard Gymnastics. "We all just thought that was really crazy."

Both studio owners said they're looking into added security measures to ensure everyone coming through their doors is safe.

"They need to be aware," Schmidt said. "Take everything with them. Don't leave anything in your car."

News4Jax is working to obtain the police report from the burglary at the yoga studio. It's unclear exactly where it happened.

