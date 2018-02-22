Florida missing child alert issued for Lake City teen

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a Lake City teenage girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Columbia County deputies are searching for 13-year-old Coyoete Turner, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday walking from a home on Southwest Tustenuggee Avenue off U.S. Highway 441 South in Lake City.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office's missing-persons report, family members told deputies that Coyoete may have been attempting to walk to her mother's boyfriend's home on Northwest Starling Street, about 10 miles northwest.

The teen's mother told investigators that she periodically stays at her boyfriend's home and was at his home when her daughter disappeared.

Coyoete was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, gray leggings and purple Converse sneakers. She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005.

