Convicted Columbia County drug trafficker 'Fatboy' arrested again

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A convicted felon whom authorities say was once part of a drug ring that moved millions of dollars worth of cocaine through Columbia County is once again in trouble with the law.

Michael Demonn Warren, 35, who investigators said went by the nicknames "Pookie" and "Fatboy," was arrested on a probation violation after his 2008 conviction on federal drug charges. During a traffic stop in Lake City, deputies found suspicious items in Warren's truck.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Warren was in possession of five cell phones and $4,226.62 in cash at the time of his arrest.

In 2007, Warren, his father Sylvester Warren Jr., his brother Sylvester Warren III and his half-brother Doug Bradley were arrested during a Labor Day weekend drug raid in Columbia County. According to reports, authorities seized illegal drugs, three weapons including an AK-47 assault rifle and thousands of dollars in cash.

From 2000 to 2007, Columbia County authorities said the family moved around $33 million worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and an undetermined amount of marijuana from Miami to North Florida.

In 2008, all four men were convicted. Warren was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison followed by five years of probation.

Since his arrest, Warren has been turned over to federal authorities.

