DCF looking for infant, mother in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Department of Children and Families on Tuesday told the Columbia County Sheriff's Office it was looking for a 7-month-old child and her mother.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a DCF worker was attempting to evaluate the infant, A'laya Rice. Before the evaluation, the mother, Jessica Lynn Rice, "fled" with the child and would not allow DCF to perform the wellness check.

Rice was not immediately facing charges, the Sheriff's Office said, but investigators are asking for help locating the mother and child.

Anyone who sees them or who knows where they are should contact Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

It's unclear whether the child was in danger. Below is a second photo of the mother provided by the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.