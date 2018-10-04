Deputies: Florida woman slashes man's throat with box cutters

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A fight in front of a Lake City convenience store nearly turned deadly Wednesday night after a man’s throat was slashed in front of deputies, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The two deputies had responded to a call about a woman holding box cutters at a store on Baya Drive.

The deputy who wrote the arrest report noted that when he and another deputy arrived on scene they saw a woman in a physical confrontation with a man.

The woman was later identified as 35-year-old Shauna Rae Dokken.

According to the arrest report, as the deputies got out of their patrol vehicle, they saw Dokken slash the man's throat.

One of the deputies pulled out his Taser and ordered Dokken to the ground while the other deputy tried to help the victim, who was losing blood from his neck. Before paramedics arrived, the man lost consciousness several times, the report said.

The victim was flown to UF Health in Gainesville in critical condition and was still being treated Thursday, deputies said.

Dokken was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

