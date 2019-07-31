Deputies: Late night mac and cheese leads to Florida man's arrest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he woke up, found his daughter cooking macaroni and cheese, started yelling and breaking plates and then choked someone, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Dale Irwin, 37, is charged with felony domestic violence by strangulation and criminal mischief property damage less than $200, which is a misdemeanor, his arrest report shows.

Deputies said they responded about 9:15 p.m. to a domestic violence situation at an apartment complex on Sundial Place, off U.S. 41 just south of the city limits of Lake City.

A woman told deputies that her boyfriend, Irwin, awoke from sleep, yelled at his daughter for making mac and cheese and began breaking plates.

The arrest report stated Irwin then grabbed a female sitting in the recliner by the neck and began choking her, and "she was gasping for air." The report is redacted, so it's unclear exactly who was choked, but Irwin is not charged with child abuse.

Irwin's girlfriend and daughter then ran out of the apartment and that's when Irwin stabbed the front tire of a car, deputies said.

He eventually went back into the residence and did not answer when deputies knocked on the door and tried to call him, the arrest report reports show. "Due to the severity of the charges," the report said, deputies made their way into the apartment, where they found Dale in the shower.

He refused to get out, so he had to be placed to the ground and handcuffed, deputies said.

While Irwin was being taken to the Columbia County jail, he banged his head on the partition in the vehicle about 20 times, according to the arrest report.

The report noted that Department of Children and Families was notified.

Online jail records show Irwin is being held without bond.

