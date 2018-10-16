Deputies: Man arrested after wife, children held captive for days

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman and her children are now safe after they were held captive for three days by the woman's husband, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Adam Furbish, 36, of White Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with the investigation.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, a Columbia County deputy was called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Northwest Gar Pond Court to investigate a domestic violence call.

Before the deputy arrived at the home, he met with a woman and her children at the corner of Gar Pond Court and Suwanee Valley Road. According to the report, the woman told the deputy her husband threatened to kill her, their children and himself.

According to the report, the woman told the deputy that she and her children were held captive in their home for three days by her husband. She said he took her cellphone so she couldn’t make any calls and physically forced her to stay inside. She also said her husband held a gun and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave, the deputy said.

Somehow, the woman managed to call for help and get herself and the children out the home to safety Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Furbish denied the allegations made by his wife, but the deputy did find a gun matching the description of the gun his wife said was used to threaten her and their children. The deputy said the weapon was hidden under a couch.

The deputy also noted in the report that Furbish was growing cannabis inside the home. The deputy said he found seven cannabis plants and other drug paraphernalia.

Furbished was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault-domestic violence, false imprisonment, cultivating cannabis and possessing drug equipment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the Columbia County jail without bond.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

