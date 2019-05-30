Deputies release rendering of 'John Doe' who died more than 40 years ago

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office released this rendering that was completed by artist Anthony Redgrave, a volunteer with the DNA Doe Project and a co-founder of the Trans Doe Task Force.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released an artist rendering of the face of a "John Doe," who died more than 40 years ago.

In November 1978, according to the Sheriff's Office, skeletal remains were discovered between several planted pine trees in a wooded area west of a rest area on Interstate 10 in Columbia County. Investigators said the remains had been covered with approximately 3 inches of old pine needles and dirt.

"At the time of their discovery, the remains did not present any evidence as to the cause of death, nor were there any clues as to the identification of the person," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Only a portion of a pant leg was located near the remains and not all of the bones were located."

Deputies said it is believed that the person had died within a year of the remains being found.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the remains had been examined by an expert in forensic anthropology and his team, who were able to determine that the unidentified remains were that of a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 35-50 years old. The team determined he likely had arthritis and was right-handed. The team said he had a former fracture in the pelvic area, herniated disc, healed fracture of the left nasal bone and a probable left foot deformity.

"Based on an examination of the teeth that were present, it was determined the individual had periodontal disease, but had considerable dental care," the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post said. "The individual also had an atrophy of the mandible or molar area which would give the appearance of a small chin."

The cause of death was never determined, however, there also was no evidence of foul play, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The FBI lab extracted DNA from the remains and had a facial reconstruction completed. The Sheriff's Office said additional facial renderings have been completed over the years, with the most recent rendering completed by artist Anthony Redgrave, a volunteer with the DNA Doe Project and a co-founder of the Trans Doe Task Force.

Anyone who recognizes the person depicted in the rendering is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 386-752-7015.

