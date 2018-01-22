Deputies: Several guns stolen from Lake City sporting goods store

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a person who stole several guns and some cash from a Lake City sporting goods store earlier this month, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The burglary happened Jan. 9 at Green's Marine and Sporting Goods.

Deputies released an digital image of the person, who they said was caught on camera during the burglary, as well as photos of firearms similar to the ones that were stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Parker at 386-758-1095 or the Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 386-754-7099.

