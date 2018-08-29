FHP: Lake City man, 56, killed in I-75 crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on I-75 about 1 p.m. when the truck went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Troopers said the pickup's front bumper then struck a tree.

The driver, who troopers identified as 56-year-old Eric Greenwald, died.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

