FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Fort White crash

FORT WHITE, Fla. - A Fort White man, 69, was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the accident on US-27 at SW Mapleton Street.

A Jeep Renegade was driving northbound on US-27 when it hit a Chrysler 300, causing it to drive into the path of a motorcycle, troopers said.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.