FHP: Solid Waste employee hit, killed in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Solid Waste employee was standing behind a work truck Tuesday morning when he was fatally struck by a car in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened about 10:10 a.m. on County Road 250, south of Northwest Kimble Glen.

According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of a Ford Taurus traveling southeast on C.R. 250 did not notice a Solid Waste truck, which was stopped in the southbound lane of C.R. 250, and an employee who was standing directly behind the truck.

Troopers said the front of the car struck the worker and the truck.

The worker -- who was identified by troopers as Julian Udell, 34, of Lake City -- died at the scene.

According to the FHP report, the driver of the Taurus, a 38-year-old Lake City man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The report states that charges are pending.

