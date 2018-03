LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Fort White man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on County Road 341 near Stonehenge Lane.

For unknown reasons, troopers said, an Isuzu Rodeo went off the east side of the road and collided with a tree.

Troopers said the driver, 79-year-old Christopher Boyle, was taken to Lake City Medical Center, where he died.

