Inmate killed at North Florida prison

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections said an inmate killed his cellmate Thursday morning at a Columbia Correctional Institution Annex.

News outlets report that a prisoner strangled and mutilated his cellmate.

State officials identified the victim as 58-year-old Larry Mark, who was serving a life sentence for a 1981 murder.

Officials didn’t immediately name the suspected killer.

It's not known if violence that broke out later Thursday at Columbia Correctional was connected with this killing. Four inmates were hospitalized after 10 prisoners were involved in an altercation at the prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

FDOC did not say at what time the incident occurred, but it did say there were no injuries to responding staff.

