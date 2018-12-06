Lake City man, 91, killed in crash, troopers say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 91-year-old Lake City man was killed and a 27-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at U.S. 441 and Lassie Black Street.

According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of a Buick LaCrosse heading east on Lassie Black Street failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection, where he was hit by a Kia Sorrento traveling north on U.S. 441.

Troopers said the driver of the Buick, George Alford, was taken to Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Kia, a 27-year-old Lake City woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, charges are pending.

