Lake City officer uses naloxone to save life

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Lake City police officer on Sunday used an emergency medication to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

After officers responded to a medical emergency where a patient was not breathing and reported to not have a pulse, Officer Brandon Colbert administered naloxone (NARCAN), an emergency medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, while helping to provide CPR.

The patient became responsive and a heart rhythm was stabilized almost immediately after the naloxone was administered, according to police.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for further assessment.

Lake City Police Department recently trained all police officers in administering naloxone. All officers were recently issued the emergency medicine to assist citizens in an opioid overdose crisis.

“We are grateful that we are able to supply our officers with the training and materials needed to save lives in this type of situation," Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore said. "This recent addition to our department has assisted in giving this individual an opportunity to live."

