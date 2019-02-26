Lake City police looking for missing teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department is looking for a teenager they said has been missing since Monday.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Daniel E. Baker, who they said was last seen in the area of Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue with a group of friends.

Baker failed to return home Monday night and wasn’t in school on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

If anyone has information on Baker’s whereabouts, please call the department at 386-752-4343.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.