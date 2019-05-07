Lake City police: Woman beaten, raped, held captive for hours

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Lake City woman was held captive in her home, beaten and raped during a three-hour period of time, according to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax.

The Lake City Police Department identified the suspect as Ernest Lee Wilson.

Wilson, 61, of Lake City, was already on probation when he was arrested Sunday morning on charges of battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment and trespassing.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened late Saturday night and carried over into early Sunday morning at the woman's home. The report suggests Wilson and the woman knew each other.

The woman told police that Wilson showed up at her doorstep around 9 p.m. Saturday and began to apologize to her while slowly walking his way into her home, despite having a no trespass warning previously issued against him, according to police. The report states that at some point, Wilson’s apology turned into him arguing with her and questioning her about relationships she was having with other men.

According to the report, the argument turned physical when Wilson attacked the woman by striking her multiple times in the head and body.

The report states the woman told investigators that Wilson raped her after forcing her to take off her clothing. According to the report, the sexual assault lasted for three hours. At one point during the assault, the woman grabbed her phone and attempted to call 911 when she said Wilson took the phone away and disabled it by removing the battery. After the phone was disabled, the woman told police she tried to run out the front door, but Wilson grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the home as she screamed for help, the report states.

Once the woman was back in the house, according to the report, she was physically assaulted again. The woman told police that while inside the home, she managed to gain access to a second phone and called 911. The report states that Wilson ran from the home when he realized police were on the way.

Officers located Wilson on Southwest Arlington Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

Wilson is no stranger to the Lake City police. Court record show he has a past arrests on charges of:

Battery on law enforcement

Felony battery

Corruption by threat

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Wilson (pictured in previous FDOC photo) has been in and out of jail and prison since the late 1970s for convictions on charges that include:

Burglary

Grand theft

Battery on law enforcement

Felony battery

Threatening unlawful harm

His last release from prison was in 2013.

When Wilson went before a judge on the new charges, his bond was set at $159,000, but because there is a hold on him for a probation violation out of Hamilton County, a judge ordered he be held without bond on the probation violation.

