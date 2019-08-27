Lake City woman killed, 3 children injured in head-on crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 33-year-old woman was killed and three children were injured in a head-on crash Monday evening in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 27 near the intersection of Southwest Mapleton Street.

A Chrysler 300 was traveling south on U.S. 27 and suddenly traveled into the northbound lane, colliding with a GMC Yukon SUV, troopers said. The driver of the SUV, identified as Yolandita Diaz, of Lake City, died from her injuries at a hospital.

Three boys who were in the SUV, ages 4, 6 and 8, were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, according to FHP. The driver of the Chrysler, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

