2 Lake City men sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Two Lake City men were sentenced Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Jeremy Roldan, 45, and Gene Wakeley, 43, were sentenced to five years and five months in federal prison, respectively. Officials said Roldan was also sentenced for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Dec. 13, 2016, Roldan and Wakeley sold about 7 grams of methamphetamine to a person in Lake City for $400, according to court documents. On Feb. 1, 2017, Roldan sold a black .38 caliber Ruger revolver to a person for $200.

Officials said Roldan was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, selling/distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine and cheating. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law, officials said.

Roldan pleaded guilty June 19 and Wakeley pleaded guilty Oct. 20, officials said.

