Boil-water advisory issued for part of Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for businesses and homes in the area of U.S. Highway 90 East from Southeast Eloise Avenue going east to Northeast Poppyway, the city of Lake City announced Wednesday morning.

City officials said the boil-water advisory only applies to those who experienced water outage from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once water has been restored, water should be boiled for at least two minutes prior to consumption.

Officials said they will post notices on city websites and Columbia County's social media pages when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 386-758-5492.

