Florida community attends funeral for veteran with no family, friends

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A community in Columbia County came together to honor the life of an Air Force veteran on Tuesday.

People attended a funeral for Martin (Marty) O'Neill, a veteran who had no family or friends.

Word of the "celebration of life" spread quickly after a Facebook post went viral.

O'Neill was born on Nov. 5, 1943. He served our country in the Vietnam War, married, divorced, has no children, and passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, the Lake City Fire Department said.

The funeral was held around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake City.

Officers and rescue personnel also attended. A flag ceremony was held, a symbol of the honor earned, and sacrifice made, in battle while serving America.

"We were privileged to be a part of a funeral for an Air Force Veteran with no family to attend," the Columbia County Fire Rescue said. "Many in the community stepped up to show their respect for this veteran’s service to his country."

No one knew O'Neill personally but the community showed up to honor him.

