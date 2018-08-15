Deputies: Cameras capture armed man trespassing on ex-wife's property

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A bitter divorce turned into an armed stalking situation with a racist confession by a woman's ex-husband, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas James Albrecht, 31, of Lake City, was arrested late Tuesday night on charges of stalking and aggravated stalking.

According to his arrest report, deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home on Southwest Dante Terrace to investigate a claim that Albrecht trespassed on his ex-wife’s property of the home that she shares with her boyfriend.

The victim told deputies she had recently finalized her divorce from Albrecht and that she had surveillance cameras that showed he kept showing up at her home.

According to the arrest report, deputies looked at the surveillance video, which captured Albrecht armed with a handgun in a tactical position while in his ex-wife’s driveway. The report states that at one point in the video, Albrecht is seen urinating on a car in the driveway that belongs to his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

The ex-wife’s boyfriend provided copies of text messages from Albrecht to friends of the ex-wife’s boyfriend. According to the arrest report, one of the messages reads, “Trying to understand the motives and protect my son.”

Albrecht and his ex-wife share custody of a child.

When a deputy questioned Albrecht about his actions that were captured on surveillance video, Albrecht told the deputy he did not want to comment and he was then placed into the deputy's patrol car.

The arrest report states that before Albrecht was transported to the Columbia County jail, his girlfriend requested to speak with him.

The deputy noted in the report that the microphone in his patrol car recorded Albrecht telling his girlfriend, “I f***** up. I p**** on a n****r’s car.”

The deputy also noted in his report that the statement recorded inside the patrol car was self-incriminating evidence that Albrecht was at his ex-wife’s home despite a previous trespassing warning.

Albrecht was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting $7,000 bond, according to online jail records.

