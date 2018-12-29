Deputies: Lake City man arrested, accused of raping woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 34-year-old Lake City man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual battery, according to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Adrian Anderson was arrested on Thursday outside of his home on Southwest Oriole Place after a woman he was in a relationship with and lived with reported to authorities that she was raped by Anderson.

According to the report, the victim was taken to Lake City Medical Center, where she had a sexual assault kit done. Detectives also collected evidence from the home.

Anderson has a prior arrest back in December 2015, where he and a woman were identified as suspects in a high-profile case in Lake City. Both were arrested after Lake City Police Department began receiving tips about the crime on their Facebook page. They were both accused of fraudulently making purchase that totaled more than $1,000 on a stolen credit card.

It is unclear if the victim in the current sexual battery case against Anderson is the same woman involved in the 2015 fraud case.

Anderson's remains in Columbia County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.