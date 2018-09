COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman from Lake City died in an overnight crash in Columbia County, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Megan Cheyenne Bronson, 21, was traveling on Interstate 10 in Lake City when the wreck took place.

Her car traveled off the road and spun out before hitting a tree, reported FHP.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

