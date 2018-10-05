FHP: Man crashes into fence, drives off, hits girlfriend with car

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 29-year-old Lake City man hit his girlfriend with a car Friday morning as he sped down a road after a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jorge Arata is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

Troopers said Arata drove his 2007 Honda Civic through the intersection of Southwest Talon Terrace and Southwest Cannon Creek Drive about 12:30 a.m. and ran off the road, driving into a ditch and hitting a chain-link fence.

Arata backed off the fence and out of the ditch and sped down Talon Terrace, where he hit his 23-year-old girlfriend on the side of the road, according to the FHP report.

She flipped over the car into the road but suffered only minor injuries, troopers said.

After she was hit, the girlfriend got into the car and rode with Arata to a convenience store, where law enforcement was called.

