FHP: Woman runs stop sign, injuring self, 2 others

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A woman was seriously injured early Saturday after another woman ran a stop sign and crashed into her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Eldon Jones, 49, and his passenger, Kimayetta Jones, 43, were driving south on State Road 47 when they were struck by a Jeep passing through the intersection of County Road 238.

According to the crash report, 28-year-old Eva Ray ran the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into Jones.

The impact forced Ray’s Jeep to spin out and Jones’ car flipped over and crash into a nearby fence, troopers said.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, troopers said. Kimayetta Jones was airlifted to UF Health Gainesville in serious condition, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.