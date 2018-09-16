Lake City Police arrest man wanted for shooting during an argument

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police said they arrested a man Sunday who was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened during an argument on Wednesday.

Charles Ponds was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Columbia County Jail.

Lake City police said Ponds shot at Mario Denson and Kimberly Anderson Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. but neither was wounded because they ran when Ponds pulled a gun.

No word on what prompted the argument.

