Lake City police: Car burglary suspect arrested, stolen gun found

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A stolen gun was discovered early Thursday morning when a car burglary suspect was arrested, the Lake City Police Department said.

About 6 a.m. Thursday, an officer was called to a vehicle burglary on Southwest Symphony Loop, off of State Road 247.

While responding to the scene, the officer spotted a man, who matched the description of the car burglary suspect, sitting in a vehicle and stopped, according to police.

When the officer walked up to the man, who police identified as Michael Amerson, he smelled marijuana in the vehicle, the Police Department said.

As more officers arrived to talk with Amerson, a witness identified Amerson as the car burglary suspect, according to police.

Amerson, 25, of Lake City, was arrested and booked into the Columbia County jail, online jail records show.

While searching the vehicle, police said they found a mason jar full of marijuana, plastic bags containing cocaine and ecstasy, and a .40-caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen.

Amerson is charged with vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and violation of probation.

