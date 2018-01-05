Lake City police: Officers help woman being chased by attacker

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police said they stopped an attacker Thursday night who was chasing a woman near an apartment complex.

According to the Lake City Police Department, two officers on patrol about 7:15 p.m. near the Windsong Apartments on Southwest Real Road spotted a woman running toward them, “crying hysterically” and covered in mud.

They said she was being chased by Michael Arce, 42, a neighbor who she accused of attacking and choking her.

According to the victim's fiance, Arce lived with a relative next door and regularly harassed the woman with rude and sexual comments. The fiance had called police earlier Thursday to ask that Arce be given a trespassing warning because of harassment.

Police responded but couldn't find Arce.

The woman said Arce was drunk and about an hour after they called police, he came back and confronted her outside of her apartment. She told police she tried to walk away from him as he made lewd comments and he pushed into some bushes, got on top of her and choked her, saying, “It's OK.”

She said she fought him off and then saw the officers on patrol and ran for them.

Arce denied the incident took place and accused officers of fabricating the incident. When questioned further, his only response was “I’ll see you in court,” police said.

Arce was charged with false imprisonment/kidnapping and felony battery by strangulation. He is being held without bond in the Columbia County Jail.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

