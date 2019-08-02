Lake City police search for missing girl, 17

Photo of Alyssa Johns courtesy of the Lake City Police Department.

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Alyssa Ann-Marie Johns was last seen in the area of Southwest Bascom Norris Drive and Sisters Welcome Road in Lake City on Friday.

Johns, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, was said to be headed toward Live Oak in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Anyone who has seen Johns is asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.