Lake City police search for missing teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Police in Lake City are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Officers said Annapearl Marie Norton was wearing black pants and an orange shirt when she was last seen behind the Save-a-Lot in Lake City around 4 p.m.

Her mother said she spoke with Annapearl around 11:42 p.m. and her daughter told her she was on her way home from seeing a movie in Gainesville.

The Lake City Police Department said she has not been seen or heard from since.

Annapearl weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or by dialing 911.

