Lake City police search for person of interest in shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police are searching for a 22-year-old man believed to be a person of interest in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to Southeast St. Johns Street after reports of a person shot, the Lake City Police Department said.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a Gainesville hospital in critical condition.

Police said detectives believe John Carlos Williams IV is a person of interest in the case, but attempts to find Williams were unsuccessful and investigators believe he is evading detection.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly throughout last night and today to track down a person of interest in this case,” said LCPD Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “We are asking anyone with more information about what happened to step forward.”

At this time, no charges have been filed, but LCPD is asking anyone may have information about the case, or knowledge of Williams’ whereabouts, to please contact Investigator Garrett Register at 386-758-5451.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.