Lake City police searching for 2 missing teenagers

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department needs your help finding two missing teenagers.

16-year-old Ashley Peterson and 15-year-old Marquerra Marshall were last seen walking along Branford Highway around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Ashley was wearing a gray jacket and pajama pants. She is 5’5” and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marquerra was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black pants and black boots. She is 5’3” and weighs 128 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they were with Daniel Baker, 15, and Blake Allen, 14, who were also missing but were found early Tuesday morning. All four are from Interface Youth Program Shelters in Lake City. The two boys walked back to the facility, said the LCPD.

If you've seen them, call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or call 911.



